St. Francis Church holds memorial Mass for Pope Francis

ABU DHABI, 24th April, 2025 (WAM) – St. Francis of Assisi Church of Assisi in the Abrahamic Family House in Abu Dhabi held a memorial Mass today for Pope Francis, who passed away last Monday at the age of 88.The Mass was led by Archbishop Christophe Zakhia El-Kassis, the Apostolic Nuncio to the Uni...