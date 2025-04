Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses reopening of Al Maqta Museum after its rehabilitation

ABU DHABI, 24th April, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has witnessed the reopening of Al Maqta Museum, which has been rehabilitated through a joint initiative by the Department of Culture and...