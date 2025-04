Prayer of Anxiety wins 2025 International Prize for Arabic Fiction

ABU DHABI, 24th April, 2025 (WAM) – The Prayer of Anxiety by Mohamed Samir Nada was announced today as the winner of the 2025 International Prize for Arabic Fiction (IPAF). The novel, published by Masciliana, was named as this year’s winner by Chair of Judges Mona Baker during a ceremony in Abu Dha...