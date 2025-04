Abu Dhabi, Sharjah explore advancements in judicial work through modern technologies

ABU DHABI, 24th April, 2025 (WAM) – Counsellor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, welcomed Dr Mohammed Obaid Al Kaabi, Head of the Sharjah Judicial Department, and his accompanying delegation, to discuss avenues for strengthening cooperation and the exchange...