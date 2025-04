Ajman Bank successfully prices US$500 million inaugural 5-year Sukuk

Ajman Bank P.J.S.C., the first Islamic Bank incorporated and headquartered in the Emirate of Ajman, successfully priced a US$500 million 5-year Sukuk at a credit spread of 130 basis points over the United States treasury rate, which equates to a fixed profit rate of 5.125% per annum. The transaction gar...