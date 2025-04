Mohammed bin Rashid visits UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, visited the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai today, reaffirming the UAE’s commitment to global dialogue and its future-focused vision for collective progress.Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai is the first...