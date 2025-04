Saud bin Saqr performs funeral prayer for Sheikha Moza bint Abdullah Al Habsi

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, along with H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, today performed the funeral prayer over the body of Sheikha Moza bint Abdullah Al Habsi.Sheikha Moza was the wife of t...