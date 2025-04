Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain launches Downtown UAQ: Coastal city within city

H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Umm Al Qaiwain, has highlighted the vital role of investments in driving economic growth by unlocking business potential.H.H. Sheikh Rashid made the statements as he launched Downt...