AL AIN, 25th April, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, has visited Retired Lieutenant General Obaid Mohammed Al Kaabi at his home in Al Masoudi area of Al Ain Region.Al Kaabi and his family warmly welcomed H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahya...