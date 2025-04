UAE to participate in 25th edition of Asian Physics Olympiad in Saudi Arabia

DUBAI, 26th April, 2025 (WAM) – The UAE will participate in the 25th edition of the Asian Physics Olympiad (APhO 25), which will be hosted by the city of Dhahran in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from May 4 to 12, with the participation of more than 240 male and female students from 30 Asian and Ocea...