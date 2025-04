At least 281 injured in explosion at port in Iran's Bandar Abbas

Tehran, 26th April, 2025 (WAM) – The number of injured from an explosion Saturday at a port in southern Iran jumped to 281, the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.According to IRNA, a huge explosion has taken place at Shahid Rajaee Port near Bandar Abbas, in southern Iran, with ...