Global experts convene in Abu Dhabi for 7th Emirates Pediatric Hematology & Oncology Conference

ABU DHABI, 26th April, 2025 (WAM) – Underscoring the UAE’s rapid progress in pediatric subspecialties, the 7th Emirates Pediatric Hematology & Oncology Conference has opened in Abu Dhabi. More than 700 clinicians, researchers, and industry partners from across Africa, the Middle East, and Asia are ...