UAE Team Emirates-XRG dominates Vuelta Asturias general classification

MADRID, 26th April, 2025 (WAM) – In a repeat of the opening day’s results, UAE Team Emirates-XRG finished second and third on stage 2 of the Vuelta Asturias. Only, this time, the reward was all the sweeter, with third-placed Marc Soler leaving the rest of the peloton behind and riding into the race...