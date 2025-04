Participants at International ‘ICJR’ Congress commend initiative to establish Dubai Academy of Artificial Intelligence

DUBAI, 26th April, 2025 (WAM) – Participants at that 12th International Congress for Joint Reconstruction in the Middle East (ICJR-ME) commended the initiative to establish Dubai Academy of Artificial Intelligence.Dr. Samih Tarabichi, Chairman of the (ICJR-ME), currently taking place at Jumeirah Em...