UNCTAD expects global growth to slow to 2.3% in 2025 as trade, economic policy uncertainty erode business, investor confidence

GENEVA, 26th April, 2025 (WAM)-- Global growth is forecast to slow to 2.3% in 2025, slipping below the 2.5% threshold often associated with a global recession, UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD) said in its latest report. This marks a sharp deceleration compared to already sluggish pre-pandemic growt...