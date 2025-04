UAE concludes participation in 2025 Spring Meetings of World Bank Group & International Monetary Fund

The UAE has wrapped up its participation in the 2025 Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group (WBG) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which took place in Washington, D.C., from April 21 to 26.The Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) have represented the country in the ...