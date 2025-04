Colt 'Buraak' captures UAE President’s Cup title for Purebred Arabian Horses in Morocco

Colt Buraak claimed the title of the UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses in the second international race of the Cup’s 32nd edition, held at the Anfa sand racetrack in Casablanca, Morocco, on Saturday, as part of the UAE-Moroccan Festival.The UAE President’s Cup series is held under the suppor...