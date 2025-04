FNC to participate in South-South Parliamentary Cooperation Dialogue Forum in Morocco

ABU DHABI, 27th April, 2025 (WAM) – The Parliamentary Division of the Federal National Council (FNC) will participate in the 3rd South-South Parliamentary Cooperation Dialogue Forum, which the Kingdom of Morocco will host on 28-29 April in Rabat.The UAE delegation will be led by Saqr Ghabash, Spe...