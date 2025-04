Passengers in Saudi airports surge 46% since launch of Vision 2030

RIYADH,27th April, 2025 (WAM) – Saudi Arabia’s airports handled 128 million passengers in 2024, marking a 45.8% increase since the launch of Vision 2030 in 2016, according to the Kingdom’s latest annual report.In 2024, airports across the country operated 905,000 flights and managed 1.2 million to...