XI Moscow Half Marathon crowns winners in Russian capital

The XI Moscow Half Marathon took place on Sunday in the Russian capital, according to Viory.Ethiopia’s Teresa Gela won the men’s race with a time of 1:01:11, followed by Kenya’s Emmanuel Wafula (1:01:19) and Henry Juma (1:02:20).In the women’s race, Kenya’s Daisy Rutto claimed victory with a time of 1:0...