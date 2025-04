GISEC Global 2025 to kick off on May 6 with participation of 160 countries

GISEC Global 2025 returns to Dubai from 6th-8th May, bringing together the world’s foremost leaders, innovators, and visionaries in a high-stakes effort to secure our digital future.GISEC Global transforms Dubai World Trade Centre into the epicentre of cybersecurity, uniting 450+ CISOs, 25,000 prof...