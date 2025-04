RTA launches intercity bus route between Dubai, Sharjah; enhances other routes from 2nd May

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is launching a new intercity bus service, Route E308, connecting Stadium Bus Station in Dubai to Al Jubail Bus Station in Sharjah, effective 2nd May 2025.The fare for a one-way journey is set at AED12.Adel Shakeri, Director of Planning and Business Develo...