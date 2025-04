ADJD participates in ADIBF with innovative activities to spread legal awareness

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) is participating in 34th edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF), held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from 26th April to 5th May 2025, under the slogan “Knowledge Illuminates Our Community”.This participation reflects its ongoing ...