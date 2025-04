IHC, ADQ, FAB pioneer UAE Dirham-backed stablecoin for digital economy

IHC, ADQ, and First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) have announced plans to launch a new stablecoin backed by Dirhams, which will be fully regulated by the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE) and issued by the UAE’s largest bank, FAB (subject to regulatory approval). The new stablecoin will revolutionize t...