Abdullah bin Zayed receives Foreign Minister of Peru; discusses strengthening bilateral cooperation

ABU DHABI, 28th April, 2025 (WAM)-- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, today received Elmer Schialer Salcedo, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Peru, in Abu Dhabi.During the meeting, the two top diplomats discussed ways of st...