DIFC announces 35% leap in insurance business during largest ever Dubai World Insurance Congress

DUBAI, 28th April, 2025 (WAM)-- Alya AlZarouni, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Authority, announced the Centre recorded a 35 percent leap in gross written premiums from USD 2.6bn to USD 3.5bn during 2024.He made the remarks as the Dubai International Financial...