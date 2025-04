National Guard Commander visits Ataturk mausoleum, Gendarmerie Command

Major General Saleh Mohammed bin Megrin Al Ameri, Commander of the National Guard, commenced an official visit to the Republic of Türkiye on Tuesday with a visit to the Mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk in the capital, Ankara, where he laid a wreath and signed the memorial book.The Commander of the Nation...