FAB reports 23% rise in net profit to AED5.13 billion in Q1

First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) delivered record results for the first quarter of 2025, with a Group net profit of AED5.13 billion, up 23 percent year on year (yoy), and Group profit before tax reaching AED6.13 billion, up 22 percent yoy.This outstanding financial performance reflects FAB’s solid business momen...