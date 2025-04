'Witness', Expo City Dubai a living embodiment of UAE’s vision: Nahyan bin Mubarak

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and Commissioner General of Expo 2020 Dubai, paid an official visit to Expo City Dubai, where he was briefed on development projects underway as part of the city's new master plan, which aims to solidify its position as a f...