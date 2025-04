Dubai Police unveils Mansory-tuned Rolls-Royce patrol vehicle at ATM 2025

Dubai Police has unveiled a bespoke Rolls-Royce Cullinan, customised by German automotive specialist Mansory, as the latest addition to its fleet of luxury patrol vehicles.The high-performance SUV was introduced during Arabian Travel Market 2025 at Dubai World Trade Centre by Brigadier Khalfan Obaid Al J...