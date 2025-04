Image Nation Abu Dhabi, filmmaker Timur Bekmambetov announce winners of first UAE Screenlife Accelerator Programme

Image Nation Abu Dhabi, the Middle East’s leading film and entertainment studio, in collaboration with Hollywood filmmaker Timur Bekmambetov and his production company, Bazelevs, has unveiled the winners of UAE’s first Screenlife Accelerator Programme. Launched in June 2024, the programme empowered ...