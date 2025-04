Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship third round to be held in Abu Dhabi on May 2

The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation has announced that the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship – Round 3 for Gi competitions will take place from 2-4 May 2025 at Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi.The event will feature a wide range of competitors, starting with the youth (U18), adul...