Aldar reports AED1.9 billion net profit in Q1 2025

ABU DHABI, 29 April, 2025 (WAM) – Aldar Properties today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting a 33% year-on-year increase in profit before tax to AED2.2 billion, with net profit after tax rising by 22% year-on-year to AED1.9 billion.Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Cha...