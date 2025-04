Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates DIHAD 2025 Conference & Exhibition

DUBAI, 29th April, 2025 (WAM) – Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), i...