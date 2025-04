Foreign Minister of Peru visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi

Elmer Schialer Salcedo, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Peru, visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, accompanied by Alberto Alejandro Farje Orna, Ambassador of Peru to the UAE,The Foreign Minister of Peru and his delegation were accompanied by Dr. Yousef Al-Obaidli, Director-...