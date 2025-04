Kuwait oil price down to US$67.42 pb

The price of Kuwaiti oil went down by US$2.12 to US$67.42 per barrel on Tuesday, compared to US$69.94 per barrel the day before, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation on Wednesday.At the global level, Brent crude declined by US$1.61 to US$64.25 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate fell by US$1....