EAD recovers over 2,000 tonnes of bottles since launch of Bottle Return Scheme

Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) has recovered more than 2,000 tonnes of bottles since the launch of the Bottle Return Scheme in 2023. Following the launch of the scheme, Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), along with Sparklo, EAD’s strategic oversight and cleantech leader, also collected 23 million r...