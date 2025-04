Bank of Sharjah completes $500 million Green Sukuk issuance for Omniyat Holdings

Bank of Sharjah has acted as Joint Lead Manager and Bookrunner in the successful issuance of a US$500 million, three-year Green Sukuk for Omniyat Holdings, alongside other international and regional banks.The issuance attracted exceptional investor demand, with the order book oversubscribed 3.6 tim...