Sharjah Ruler assigns Yousef Al Shamsi as Director-General of SCDA

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree regarding the secondment of an officer to the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority (SCDA).According to the Decree, Brigadier General Yousef Obaid Yousef Harmoul Al Shamsi, Deputy ...