Dubai Aerospace Enterprise earns $85.8 million during first quarter

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) reported a net profit of US$85.8 million for the first quarter of 2025, marking a 26.5% increase compared to US$ 67.8 million during the same period in 2024.According to the company's press release issued today, profit before tax rose by 45% to reach US$101.2 million,...