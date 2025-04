Hamdan bin Zayed receives Awqaf and Minors Affairs Authority delegation

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, received a delegation from the Awqaf and Minors Affairs Authority, led by Abdulhamid Mohammed Saeed, Chairman of the Authority, at Al Nakheel Palace in Abu Dhabi.During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed was b...