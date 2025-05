Noura Al Kaabi receives Costa Rican Minister of Culture and Youth

Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State, met with Jorge Rodríguez Vives, Minister of Culture and Youth of the Republic of Costa Rica, in Abu Dhabi as part of his official visit to the UAE. Rodríguez Vives was accompanied by Francisco Chacón, Ambassador of Costa Rica to the UAE, and Ramiro Arturo Ramírez ...