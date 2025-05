DP World Sokhna achieves record throughput in Q1 2025

AIN SOKHNA, Egypt, 1st May, 2025 (WAM) -- DP World Sokhna handled a record-breaking 285,000 TEUs in Q1 2025, the highest quarterly volume in nearly two decades of operating the port. The figure represents a 26% increase over planned volumes -- underscoring the port's growing strategic role in faci...