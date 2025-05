PureHealth reports AED505 million net profit, AED1.1 billion EBITDA for Q1 2025

PureHealth Holding PJSC (PureHealth or the Group) (ADX Symbol: PUREHEALTH) today announced its financial results for the three-month period ended 31st March 2025. The Group’s revenue increased 8% year-on-year to AED6.6 billion driven by growth across all of PureHealth’s segments. EBITDA grew 5% year-o...