Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Ecuador discuss strengthening bilateral relations

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has received Daniel Noboa, President of the Republic of Ecuador, who is currently on a visit to the UAE.The meeting, held at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, explored ways to furt...