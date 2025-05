ATM 2025 sets new benchmark with over 55,000 attendees, marking 16% YoY growth

Arabian Travel Market (ATM), the leading global event for the travel and tourism sector, has welcomed more than 55,000 industry professionals from 166 countries, representing a 16% increase on last year’s edition. The event has showcased over 2,800 exhibiting companies, with 19% from the Middle East an...