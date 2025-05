Alef Education enters 2025 with strong Q1 performance, posting AED115.3 million in net profit

Alef Education Holding Plc (the ‘Company’ or ‘Alef Education’ or ‘ADX: ALEFEDT’), an award-winning AI-powered learning solutions provider redefining the educational experience for K-12 students, based in Abu Dhabi, today announced its financial results for the three-month period ending 31 March 2025. Th...