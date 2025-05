Hamdan bin Zayed visits Dalma Island, meets UAE citizens

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, paid a visit to Dalma Island, where he met with several residents of the island.During the visit, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan praised the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, emphasising t...