Abu Dhabi's economy to grow by 4.2%; Dubai's by 3.3% in 2025: IMF

DUBAI, 1st May, 2025 (WAM) – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasts Abu Dhabi's economy to grow by 4.2% in 2025 and accelerate to 5.8% in 2026. Dubai's economy is projected to expand by 3.3% in 2025, increasing to 3.5% in 2026.Jihad Azour, Director of the Middle East and Central Asia Depart...