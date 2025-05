Inaugural edition of Al Ain International Hunting & Equestrian Exhibition 2025 to be held in November

AL AIN, 25 April 2025 – The inaugural edition of the Al Ain International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition 2025 will be held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Ain Region, from November 26th to 30th, 2025, at the ADNEC Centre Al Ain.Or...